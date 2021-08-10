Menu
2019 Nissan Versa

54,237 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

2019 Nissan Versa

2019 Nissan Versa

Note S

2019 Nissan Versa Note S

Note S

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

54,237KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7499547
  • Stock #: 20MU6955C
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP1KL354492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20MU6955C
  • Mileage 54,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! FREE Lifetime oil changes included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Nanaimo has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Nissan Versa Note S is a perfect addition to any home. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan Versa Note S is sure to sell fast. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Nissan Versa Note S. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Nissan of Nanaimo is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Nanimo today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/08/10

Vehicle Features

Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Cloth Seat Trim
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
110 amp alternator
Manual tilt steering column
Fixed interval wipers
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual 1st Row Windows
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
4.07 Axle Ratio
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Manual Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Tires: P185/65R15 AS
Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable manual driver's seat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 4 speakers Bluetooth hands-free phone system audio and Bluetooth steering wheel switches hands-free text messaging assistant Siri Eyes Free 7 colour touchscreen streaming audio via Bluetooth and USB input w/iPod control ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

