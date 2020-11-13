Menu
2019 RAM 1500

502 KM

Details Description Features

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

502KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6333167
  • Stock #: P1943
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT0KS718816

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 502 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2019 4WD Ram 1500 Classic Express is king of the off-road. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ram 1500 Classic Express is the one!

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
Trailer Wiring Harness
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Tip Start
180 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Heated Exterior Mirrors
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Carpet Floor Covering
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black Exterior Mirrors
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Parkview Back-Up Camera
GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs)
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Remote USB Charging Port
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Front Facing Rear Seat
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Wheel Centre Hub
Radio: 3.0
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full Floor Covering
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror w/Display
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

