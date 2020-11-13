Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Door Locks Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Fog Lamps Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Seating Rear Folding Seat Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness POWER REAR WINDOWS Tip Start 180 Amp Alternator Fixed rear window HD shock absorbers Black door handles Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner CLEARCOAT PAINT Heated Exterior Mirrors ABS and Driveline Traction Control Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Carpet Floor Covering Flex Fuel Vehicle Black Exterior Mirrors Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Parkview Back-Up Camera GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs) Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Remote USB Charging Port 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Front Facing Rear Seat Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Wheel Centre Hub Radio: 3.0 Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Full Floor Covering Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror w/Display Urethane Gear Shifter Material Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.