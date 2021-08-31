$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 1 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 18,126 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Lower Two Tone Paint Rear wheelhouse liners Spray-in bedliner Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Led Headlights BRIGHT WHITE 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY DARK RUBY RED/BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Rebel Instrument Cluster Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body-Colour Door Handles Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamp... LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Power Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel 8.4" Touchscreen Door Trim Panel Foam ...

