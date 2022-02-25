$47,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,900
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Classic Express
Location
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
250-390-3030
$47,900
+ taxes & licensing
29,033KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8280249
- Stock #: G187947A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 29,033 KM
Vehicle Description
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Sport Performance Hood
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Conventional Spare Tire
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK SEATS
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Temperature & Compass Gauge 7" Colour In-Cluster Display Overhead Console
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-Year Si...
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Woodgrove Chrysler
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3