$47,900 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 0 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8280249

8280249 Stock #: G187947A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 29,033 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Remote Keyless Entry Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Class IV Hitch Receiver Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Sport Performance Hood Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Conventional Spare Tire SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 BLACK SEATS DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Temperature & Compass Gauge 7" Colour In-Cluster Display Overhead Console RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-Year Si... NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.