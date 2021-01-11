Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Camry

52,199 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

  1. 6541489
  2. 6541489
  3. 6541489
  4. 6541489
  5. 6541489
  6. 6541489
  7. 6541489
  8. 6541489
  9. 6541489
Contact Seller

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

52,199KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6541489
  • Stock #: P2000A
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK8KU213027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2000A
  • Mileage 52,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Toyota Camry LE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Toyota Camry LE is sure to sell fast. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/01/11

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
Cargo Net
POWER REAR WINDOWS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Fabric seat trim
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
3.63 Axle Ratio
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Distance Pacing
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Streaming Audio
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
60 L Fuel Tank
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Passenger Seat
Toyota Safety Sense P
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat and 6-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Transmission: 8-Speed Direct Shift Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode
Tires: P205/65R16 All Season -inc: temporary spare tire
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) on exhaust cam Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i) direct injection...
Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic weather Slacker Yelp sports stocks fuel NPR One (no subscription required) Scout GPS Link (3-year subscription) works w/Apple CarPlay Bluetooth capability 6 speakers 7 display scr...
AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 14,368 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 46,184 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Maxima SL
 14,107 KM
$38,998 + tax & lic

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-XXXX

(click to show)

250-758-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory