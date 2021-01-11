2019 Toyota Camry

Back-Up Camera

Cargo Net

POWER REAR WINDOWS

SPLASH GUARDS

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Fabric seat trim

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

3.63 Axle Ratio

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag

Distance Pacing

Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Streaming Audio

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

60 L Fuel Tank

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers

Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning

Passenger Seat

Toyota Safety Sense P

Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat and 6-way manual adjustable passenger seat

Transmission: 8-Speed Direct Shift Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode

Tires: P205/65R16 All Season -inc: temporary spare tire

Urethane Gear Shifter Material

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) on exhaust cam Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i) direct injection...

Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic weather Slacker Yelp sports stocks fuel NPR One (no subscription required) Scout GPS Link (3-year subscription) works w/Apple CarPlay Bluetooth capability 6 speakers 7 display scr...