2019 Toyota Corolla

56,367 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,367KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9023476
  • Stock #: P0870
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE2K3004834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,367 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! FREE Lifetime oil changes included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Nanaimo has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The look is unmistakably Toyota, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Toyota Corolla Hatchback will definitely turn heads. The Toyota Corolla Hatchback will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing
Passenger Seat
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3.94 Axle Ratio
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P195/65R15 All Season -inc: T125/70D17 temporary spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Sport fabric seat trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Engine: 2.0L In-Line 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam direct-injection and 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S)
Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic weather Slacker Yelp sports stocks fuel and NPR One (no subscription required) Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription) 6 speakers 8 inch display screen audio auxiliary input jack USB...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

