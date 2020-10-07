Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

35,729 KM

Details Description Features

$30,164

+ tax & licensing
$30,164

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

250-729-7991

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE-AWD, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE-AWD, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

Location

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

250-729-7991

$30,164

+ taxes & licensing

35,729KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6010317
  Stock #: P28230
  VIN: 2T3B1RFV9KC023807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P28230
  • Mileage 35,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, AWD, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Assist, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #P28230


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
DUAL EXHAUST
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Forward Collision Warning
Vehicle Information Center
Blind Spot Detection
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

Galaxy Motors Nanaimo

4777 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 2H3

