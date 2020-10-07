Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Window Grid Diversity Antenna Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 50 L Fuel Tank Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Audio Theft Deterrent Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Battery w/Run Down Protection Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season Engine: 1.4L TSI 147HP -inc: 4 cylinder Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front driver seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Rama Painted Alloy Eco Cloth Seating Surfaces Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Radio: 6.5 Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto Apple CarPlay MirrorLink) Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity 4 speakers and 1 USB audio input

