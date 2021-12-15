$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 3 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8032105

8032105 Stock #: P2285

P2285 VIN: 3VWC57BU4KM121716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P2285

Mileage 57,302 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Engine: 1.4L TSI 147HP -inc: 4 cylinder Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front driver seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Rama Painted Alloy Eco Cloth Seating Surfaces Radio: 6.5 Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto Apple CarPlay MirrorLink) Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity 4 speakers and 1 USB audio input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.