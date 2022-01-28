$48,548 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 2 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8270316

8270316 Stock #: N117804C

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # N117804C

Mileage 43,250 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.