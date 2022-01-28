Menu
2020 Ford F-150

43,250 KM

Details Description Features

$48,548

+ tax & licensing
$48,548

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

$48,548

+ taxes & licensing

43,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8270316
  • Stock #: N117804C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # N117804C
  • Mileage 43,250 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

