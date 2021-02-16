Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Description

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/New Wheel Design

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/New Wheel Design

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

  1. 6861618
  2. 6861618
  3. 6861618
  4. 6861618
  5. 6861618
  6. 6861618
  7. 6861618
  8. 6861618
  9. 6861618
  10. 6861618
Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6861618
  • Stock #: P2042
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F74LH029097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Honda Civic Sedan EX w/New Wheel Design will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/02/16

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 15,094 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi Mira...
 25,450 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 78 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-XXXX

(click to show)

250-758-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory