2020 Hyundai Tucson

15,094 KM

Details

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Preferred

Preferred

Location

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

  VIN: KM8J3CA46LU225224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Off-road or on the street, this Hyundai Tucson Preferred handles with ease. This Hyundai Tucson Preferred comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/02/16

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.648 Axle Ratio
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
62 L Fuel Tank
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: hood insulator
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode electronic shift-lock system and drive mode select
GVWR: 2150 kgs (4740 lbs)
Analog Appearance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7 colour LCD touchscreen display 6 speakers iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) Bluetooth hands-free phone system Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

