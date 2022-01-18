$62,900+ tax & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Overland
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
12,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8147644
- Stock #: C735037A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Overland 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convertible Hardtop
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Billet Silver Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control
AUXILIARY SWITCH GROUP -inc: 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery 240-Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year Sirius...
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL
CARGO MANAGEMENT GROUP W/TRAIL RAIL -inc: Exterior 115-Volt Aux Power Outlet Lockable Rear Underseat Storage 240-Amp Alternator
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
TIRES: 255/70R18 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS W/OVERLAND LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezels Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G OVERLAND -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator
