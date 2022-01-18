2020 Jeep Gladiator

$62,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 5 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8147644

8147644 Stock #: C735037A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 12,534 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Alpine Premium Audio System Windows Rear Defrost Sliding Rear Window Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Convertible Hardtop Remote proximity keyless entry Targa Roof Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Billet Silver Metallic ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control AUXILIARY SWITCH GROUP -inc: 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery 240-Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats Requires Subscription UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year Sirius... TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL CARGO MANAGEMENT GROUP W/TRAIL RAIL -inc: Exterior 115-Volt Aux Power Outlet Lockable Rear Underseat Storage 240-Amp Alternator SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents LED Park Turn Lamps LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps TIRES: 255/70R18 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD) BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS W/OVERLAND LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezels Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Rear Seat Armrest w/Cupholders QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G OVERLAND -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator

