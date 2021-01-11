2020 Mazda CX-9

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Fixed antenna Trim Leather upholstery Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Black rear bumper Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Cargo Area Concealed Storage Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Audio Theft Deterrent 4 Seatback Storage Pockets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert 8-Way Driver Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Passenger Seat Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 4.411 Axle Ratio 74 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch Tires: P255/50R20 AS -inc: temporary spare tire 65-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System GVWR: 2638 kgs (5816 lbs) Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 3 position heat settings 10-way adjustable power driver's seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Illuminated Ignition Switch Fixed 50-50 Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Radio: AM/FM/HD w/6 Speakers -inc: 9 colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT 2 front USB ports 2 second row USB ports auxiliary audio input navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory) HMI commander switch Bluetooth w/audio profile SMS t... Wheels: 20 Silver Alloy Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Coloured Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

