2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

+ taxes & licensing
250-756-1515
3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2
250-756-1515
+ taxes & licensing
Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/10/23
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2