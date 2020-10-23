Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

21,569 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

  1. 6040464
  2. 6040464
  3. 6040464
  4. 6040464
  5. 6040464
  6. 6040464
  7. 6040464
  8. 6040464
  9. 6040464
  10. 6040464
  11. 6040464
  12. 6040464
  13. 6040464
  14. 6040464
  15. 6040464
  16. 6040464
  17. 6040464
  18. 6040464
Contact Seller

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,569KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6040464
  • Stock #: P0431
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB5LJ664598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0431
  • Mileage 21,569 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/10/23

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
115 amp alternator
8 speakers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Artico leather upholstery
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Door Mirrors
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Audio Theft Deterrent
56 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
GVWR: TBD
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Wheels: 18 5-Spoke
Easy-Pack Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Electric Driver's Seat w/Memory
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tires: 18 AS Run-Flat
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift Eco and Sport shift program
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System Weatherband and External Memory Control
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Folding Passenger Seat Backrest
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nissan of Nanaimo

2019 Nissan 370Z COUPE
 12,384 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S
 144,528 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla CE
 92,231 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

Call Dealer

250-756-XXXX

(click to show)

250-756-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory