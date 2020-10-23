2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Window grid antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder 115 amp alternator 8 speakers Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Artico leather upholstery Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Door Mirrors Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Audio Theft Deterrent 56 L Fuel Tank 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Front And Rear Fog Lamps Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir GVWR: TBD Bucket Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Streaming Audio Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Wheels: 18 5-Spoke Easy-Pack Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Electric Driver's Seat w/Memory 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Tires: 18 AS Run-Flat Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift Eco and Sport shift program Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System Weatherband and External Memory Control 10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Folding Passenger Seat Backrest 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt

