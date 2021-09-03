Menu
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

12,383 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

GT

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,383KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7708744
  Stock #: 21R7177A
  VIN: JA4AJ4AW1LU604630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Blue Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,383 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This Mitsubishi RVR GT defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Equipped with 4WD, this Mitsubishi RVR GT gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Mitsubishi RVR GT is the one! You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
60 L Fuel Tank
6.026 Axle Ratio
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Wheels: 18 Alloy
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: paddle shifters
GVWR: 1970 kgs (4343 lbs)
Fixed Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Leather Seat Trim -inc: contrast stitching
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable sliding reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

