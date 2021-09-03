2020 Mitsubishi RVR

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 3 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7708744

7708744 Stock #: 21R7177A

21R7177A VIN: JA4AJ4AW1LU604630

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Octane Blue Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,383 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 60 L Fuel Tank 6.026 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Additional Features Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Wheels: 18 Alloy Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P225/55R18 AS Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel 530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: paddle shifters GVWR: 1970 kgs (4343 lbs) Fixed Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control Leather Seat Trim -inc: contrast stitching Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable sliding reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

