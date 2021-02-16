2020 Nissan Kicks

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Want more room? Want more style? This Nissan Kicks SV is the vehicle for you. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Nissan Kicks SV is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/02/16
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
Rear Parking Sensors
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Sport steering wheel
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror