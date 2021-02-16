Menu
2020 Nissan Kicks

27,192 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Nanaimo

250-756-1515

2020 Nissan Kicks

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Nissan of Nanaimo

3612 N Island Hwy, Nanaimo, BC V9T 1W2

250-756-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,192KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6579903
  • Stock #: P0455A
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CV6LL477040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White/Super Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0455A
  • Mileage 27,192 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Nanaimo offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Nanaimo is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Want more room? Want more style? This Nissan Kicks SV is the vehicle for you. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Nissan Kicks SV is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
Rear Parking Sensors
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Sport steering wheel
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 17 Alloy
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Streaming Audio
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)
3.927 Axle Ratio
Tires: 205/55R17
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
GVWR: 1625 kgs (3583 lbs)
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack and Radio Data System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

