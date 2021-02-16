2020 Nissan Kicks

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors POWER REAR WINDOWS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim 120 amp alternator Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Sport steering wheel Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Black rear bumper Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Front And Rear Map Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels: 17 Alloy Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Full Carpet Floor Covering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Streaming Audio Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable) 3.927 Axle Ratio Tires: 205/55R17 Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps Urethane Gear Shifter Material Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot GVWR: 1625 kgs (3583 lbs) Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack and Radio Data System Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.