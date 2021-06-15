2020 Nissan Rogue

$32,987 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 2 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7360007

7360007 Stock #: 21Q5558A

21Q5558A VIN: 5N1AT2MU9LC705195

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Mileage 10,253 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.