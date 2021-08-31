Menu
2020 RAM 1500

11,905 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Woodgrove Chrysler

250-390-3030

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250-390-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,905KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7900686
  Stock #: U3387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear wheelhouse liners
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Maximum Steel Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD)
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Front Ventilated Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Instrument Cluster Body-Colour Door Handles Rear Wheel Spats Overhead LED Lamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver S...
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP W/2_L -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control ...

