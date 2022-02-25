$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Rebel
31,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Spray-in bedliner
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Lower Two Tone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
Black Tubular Side Steps
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
ACTIVE-LEVEL 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Black Rear Bumper Rebel Instrument Cluster 18" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body-C...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subs...
SAFETY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
BLACK LUXURY LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
LEATHER & SOUND GROUP W/2_W -inc: harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Su...
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Second-Row Heated Seats Wireless Charging Pad Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch A/C w/Dual-Zone Autom...
