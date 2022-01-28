$102,995+ tax & licensing
$102,995
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2020 RAM 3500
2020 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Woodgrove Chrysler
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
250-390-3030
$102,995
+ taxes & licensing
21,391KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8254940
- Stock #: U3406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,391 KM
Vehicle Description
Laramie 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Spray-in bedliner
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Clearance Lamps
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
Billet Silver Metallic
220-Amp Alternator
LED BED LIGHTING
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
GVWR: 5 579 KGS (12 300 LBS)
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 12.0" Single Rear Wheel Axle Transmission Oil Cooler Bright Accent Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Surround View Camera System Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Trailer Reverse Guidance Power Convex Au...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator GVWR: 5 579 kgs (12 300 lbs) ...
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH -inc: Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bumper
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adju...
RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
