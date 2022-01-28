2020 RAM 3500

$102,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 3 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8254940

Stock #: U3406

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 21,391 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Spray-in bedliner Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Monotone Paint Clearance Lamps Premium Synthetic Seats Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Billet Silver Metallic 220-Amp Alternator LED BED LIGHTING PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD) GVWR: 5 579 KGS (12 300 LBS) IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD) BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Requires Subscription TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 12.0" Single Rear Wheel Axle Transmission Oil Cooler Bright Accent Shift Knob QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Surround View Camera System Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Trailer Reverse Guidance Power Convex Au... ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator GVWR: 5 579 kgs (12 300 lbs) ... BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH -inc: Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bumper LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adju... RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation...

