2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Window Grid Diversity Antenna Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Leatherette seating surfaces Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 50 L Fuel Tank Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Audio Theft Deterrent Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Battery w/Run Down Protection Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Rail 2 Rail 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Engine: 1.4L TSI 147HP 4-Cylinder -inc: available ECO function Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat Side Assist Blind Spot Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Rama Diamond Turned Alloy -inc: (Dual Tone) and Rear Traffic Alert

