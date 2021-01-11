Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

18,261 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

  1. 6505605
  2. 6505605
  3. 6505605
  4. 6505605
  5. 6505605
  6. 6505605
  7. 6505605
  8. 6505605
  9. 6505605
  10. 6505605
Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

18,261KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6505605
  • Stock #: P2002
  • VIN: 3VWEB7BU5LM056801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2002
  • Mileage 18,261 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Volkswagen Jetta Highline is a perfect addition to any home. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Volkswagen Jetta Highline is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/01/11

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Leatherette seating surfaces
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
50 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Audio Theft Deterrent
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Rail 2 Rail 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Engine: 1.4L TSI 147HP 4-Cylinder -inc: available ECO function
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat
Side Assist Blind Spot
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Rama Diamond Turned Alloy -inc: (Dual Tone)
and Rear Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2020 Mazda CX-9 GS-L
 21,920 KM
$40,998 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Mira...
 72,826 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 21,853 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic

Email Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

Call Dealer

250-758-XXXX

(click to show)

250-758-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory