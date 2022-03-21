2021 Jeep Cherokee

$48,900 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 0 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8681078

8681078 Stock #: U3425

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 48,096 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD) BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi... TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Side Distance Warning Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II Hands-Free Power Liftgate Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mi... Trailhawk Jeep Value Package Credit SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Premium Alpine Speaker System CommandView Dual Pane Sunroof

