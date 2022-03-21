$48,900+ tax & licensing
$48,900
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Elite
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
48,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8681078
- Stock #: U3425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,096 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Trailhawk Elite 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Side Distance Warning Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II Hands-Free Power Liftgate Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mi...
Trailhawk Jeep Value Package Credit
SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Premium Alpine Speaker System CommandView Dual Pane Sunroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
