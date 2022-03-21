2021 Jeep Cherokee

$45,900 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 0 2 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8757731

8757731 Stock #: G258083B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 29,029 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Velvet Red Pearl Cross-Traffic Alert ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness Requires Subscription BLACK VINYL SEATS W/PREMIUM CLOTH INSERTS WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" DIAMOND CUT PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.