2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$62,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 7 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8360607

8360607 Stock #: U3413

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 15,754 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Granite Crystal Metallic Cross-Traffic Alert TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps LED Daytime Running Lights Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control LED Fog Lamps TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Full-Size Spare Tire 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel BLACK LEATHER FACED BUCKET SEATS 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BK 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Granite Cry... 80TH ANNIVERSARY LUXURY GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 506 Watt Amplifier Active Noise Control System Heated 2nd Row Seats CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof Ventilated Front Seats MOPAR INTERIOR PROTECTION GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner MOPAR Slush Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.