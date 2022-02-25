$62,900+ tax & licensing
$62,900
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
80th Anniversary Edition
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
15,754KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8360607
- Stock #: U3413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,754 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, 80th Anniversary Edition 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Granite Crystal Metallic
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps LED Daytime Running Lights Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control LED Fog Lamps
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Full-Size Spare Tire 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
BLACK LEATHER FACED BUCKET SEATS
9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BK 80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Granite Cry...
80TH ANNIVERSARY LUXURY GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 506 Watt Amplifier Active Noise Control System Heated 2nd Row Seats CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof Ventilated Front Seats
MOPAR INTERIOR PROTECTION GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner MOPAR Slush Mats
