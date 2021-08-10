2021 Jeep Wrangler

$60,998 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 8 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7592248

7592248 Stock #: 22P6419A

22P6419A VIN: 1C4HJXDN1MW503733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 20,867 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Locking glove box Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Windows Removable Rear Window Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black Side Windows Trim Conventional Rear Cargo Access Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Additional Features 180 Amp Alternator ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed Manual 8 speakers 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Manual Transfer Case Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Illuminated Front Cupholder Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Illuminated Rear Cupholder 1233# Maximum Payload Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection Brakes w/Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control Removable 3rd Row Windows 81.4 L Fuel Tank Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert Aero-Composite Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL GVWR: 2449 kg (5400 lbs) Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Moab Black Aluminum Tires: LT255/75R17C 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer LED Headlamp & Fog Lamp Group -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps Moulded-In-Colour Fender Flares

