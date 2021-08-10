Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

20,867 KM

Details Description Features

$60,998

+ tax & licensing
$60,998

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys

Location

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

$60,998

+ taxes & licensing

20,867KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7592248
  Stock #: 22P6419A
  VIN: 1C4HJXDN1MW503733

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Bright White
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 22P6419A
  Mileage 20,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Equipped with 4WD, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2021/08/10

Vehicle Features

Compass
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black Side Windows Trim
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Cloth Bucket Seats
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
180 Amp Alternator
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
8 speakers
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Manual Transfer Case
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning
Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
1233# Maximum Payload
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Brakes w/Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Removable 3rd Row Windows
81.4 L Fuel Tank
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
Aero-Composite Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL
GVWR: 2449 kg (5400 lbs)
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Moab Black Aluminum
Tires: LT255/75R17C
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
LED Headlamp & Fog Lamp Group -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps Moulded-In-Colour Fender Flares

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

