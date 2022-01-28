$55,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Willys
9,418KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8267217
- Stock #: L624273A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 9,418 KM
Vehicle Description
Unlimited Willys 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY
STING-GREY
ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
GVWR: 2 449 KG (5 400 LBS) (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Auxiliary Battery Stop/Start Dual Battery System Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription Selectable Tire Fill Alert For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio 7" Full-Colour Driver Info Display
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22W WILLYS -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Willys Moulded-In-Colour Bumper w/Gloss Black Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows...
