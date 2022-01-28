2021 Jeep Wrangler

$55,888 + taxes & licensing 9 , 4 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8267217

8267217 Stock #: L624273A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sting-Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 9,418 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY STING-GREY ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 220 Amp Alternator COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats GVWR: 2 449 KG (5 400 LBS) (STD) ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Auxiliary Battery Stop/Start Dual Battery System Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription Selectable Tire Fill Alert For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio 7" Full-Colour Driver Info Display TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22W WILLYS -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Willys Moulded-In-Colour Bumper w/Gloss Black Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.