2021 Mazda MAZDA6

14,704 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nanaimo Mitsubishi

250-758-5000

Kuro Edition

Kuro Edition

Location

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

14,704KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7749333
  • Stock #: P2183
  • VIN: JM1GL1WY5M1608346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,704 KM

Vehicle Description

Nanaimo Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nanaimo Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Mazda Mazda6 Kuro Edition. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Mazda Mazda6 Kuro Edition is a perfect addition to any home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Leather upholstery
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Front Camera
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
62 L Fuel Tank
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
4.09 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Tires: 225/45R19 All Season
360 View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Vinyl Console Insert Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Engine: SKYACTIV-G 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I4 Turbo -inc: Dynamic Pressure Turbo (DPT)
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 19 Black Metallic Alloy
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support 6-way power adjustable passenger seat and driver seat memory function w/2 memory settings
Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual shift mode drive selection switch and paddle shifters

2595 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9T 3L4

250-758-5000

