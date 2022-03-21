2021 Nissan Rogue

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 5 , 3 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

8787446 Stock #: 238834AA

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 5,343 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

