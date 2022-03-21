$37,995+ tax & licensing
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Woodgrove Chrysler
250-390-3030
2021 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
6800 Island Highway N., Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
5,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8787446
- Stock #: 238834AA
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 5,343 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
