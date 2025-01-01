$60,795+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SUMMIT RESERVE! 4X4! FULL LOAD! LEATHER! SUNROOF! NAV! MEMORY SEATS! DVD ENTERTAINMENT! NIGHT VISION! MASSAGE SEATS! BEST PRICE IN BC!
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SUMMIT RESERVE! 4X4! FULL LOAD! LEATHER! SUNROOF! NAV! MEMORY SEATS! DVD ENTERTAINMENT! NIGHT VISION! MASSAGE SEATS! BEST PRICE IN BC!
Location
KOT Auto Group
6800 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
250 390-3030
$60,795
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U106698
- Mileage 13,507 KM
Vehicle Description
and comfort. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit. With 4WD
you can take this 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. The look is unmistakably Jeep
the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit will definitely turn heads.
http://www.woodgrovechrysler.com/used/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2023-id11325123.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KOT Auto Group
Email KOT Auto Group
KOT Auto Group
Woodgrove Chrysler
Call Dealer
250 390-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
250 390-3030