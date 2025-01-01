$45,899+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited, FULLY LOADED, 360 CAMERAS, HEATED/ VENTILATED SEATS, MASSIVE INFOTAINMENT, REMOTE START AND MORE
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited, FULLY LOADED, 360 CAMERAS, HEATED/ VENTILATED SEATS, MASSIVE INFOTAINMENT, REMOTE START AND MORE
Location
KOT Auto Group
6800 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
250 390-3030
$45,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,241 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Experience premium performance and comfort with the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. With just 6
the Grand Cherokee Limited is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. Specifications: Mileage: 6
224 km Engine: 3.6L Pentastar V6 (293 hp) Transmission: 8-speed automatic Drivetrain: 4x4 Interior Features: Leather seating
and 18-inch aluminum wheels Don't miss out on the perfect blend of capability and luxury. Visit Woodgrove Chrysler today to take the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for a test drive! Contact our team at (250) 390-3030 or stop by Woodgrove Chrysler today! We are open from 8:30AM to 6PM
and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Stock # U527678 *VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST
or Admin Fee and Road Hazard Warranty. If vehicle is C.P.O elected an addition charge may apply. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices
http://www.woodgrovechrysler.com/used/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2023-id11721441.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KOT Auto Group
Email KOT Auto Group
KOT Auto Group
Woodgrove Chrysler
Call Dealer
250 390-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
250 390-3030