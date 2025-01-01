Menu
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Experience premium performance and comfort with the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. With just 6,224 km on the odometer, this sophisticated SUV offers a nearly new driving experience. Specifications: Mileage: 6,224 km Engine: 3.6L Pentastar V6 (293 hp) Transmission: 8-speed automatic Drivetrain: 4x4 Interior Features: Leather seating, 10.1-inch touchscreen, Uconnect 5 system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration Safety Features: Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and rearview camera Exterior Features: LED lighting and 18-inch aluminum wheels. Stock # U527678

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

6,241 KM

Details Description Features

$45,899

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited, FULLY LOADED, 360 CAMERAS, HEATED/ VENTILATED SEATS, MASSIVE INFOTAINMENT, REMOTE START AND MORE

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited, FULLY LOADED, 360 CAMERAS, HEATED/ VENTILATED SEATS, MASSIVE INFOTAINMENT, REMOTE START AND MORE

Location

KOT Auto Group

6800 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250 390-3030

$45,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,241KM
VIN 1C4RJHBG1PC527678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,241 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Experience premium performance and comfort with the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. With just 6


Specifications: Mileage: 6,224 km


224 km Engine: 3.6L Pentastar V6 (293 hp) Transmission: 8-speed automatic Drivetrain: 4x4 Interior Features: Leather seating


Safety Features: Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and rearview camera Exterior Features: LED lighting and 18-inch aluminum wheels


Stock # U527678 *VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST


or Admin Fee and Road Hazard Warranty.


http://www.woodgrovechrysler.com/used/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2023-id11721441.html

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Comfort

Heated Front and Rear Seats

Additional Features

BLIND-SPOT MONITORING
Lane-keeping assist
CAPABILITY
TIRE TAX
and advanced technology
Monday to Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? There are plenty! Our experienced team
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
kilometers
options
and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information
questions
or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Woodgrove Chrysler.
224 km on the odometer
this sophisticated SUV offers a nearly new driving experience. Designed with luxury
10.1-inch touchscreen
Uconnect 5 system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration Safety Features: Adaptive cruise control
and rearview camera Exterior Features: LED lighting

KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

$45,899

+ taxes & licensing

KOT Auto Group

250 390-3030

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee