$69,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4xe 4xe MANAGER DEMO!!! MASSIVE SAVINGS! $9,975 OFF!!
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4xe 4xe MANAGER DEMO!!! MASSIVE SAVINGS! $9,975 OFF!!
Location
KOT Auto Group
6800 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
250 390-3030
$69,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P/C
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Stock # P8875139-demo
- Mileage 856 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is proudly offered by Woodgrove Chrysler Want more room? Want more style? This Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is the vehicle for you. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe that you won't find in your average vehicle. No matter the terrain or weather
you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling
this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality
http://www.woodgrovechrysler.com/used/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee_4xe-2023-id11297401.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KOT Auto Group
Email KOT Auto Group
KOT Auto Group
Woodgrove Chrysler
Call Dealer
250 390-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
250 390-3030