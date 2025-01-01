Menu
This 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is proudly offered by Woodgrove Chrysler Want more room? Want more style? This Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is the vehicle for you. Theres a level of quality and refinement in this Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe that you wont find in your average vehicle. No matter the terrain or weather, youll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, reliability, and Character.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

856 KM

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe 4xe MANAGER DEMO!!! MASSIVE SAVINGS! $9,975 OFF!!

12390609

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe 4xe MANAGER DEMO!!! MASSIVE SAVINGS! $9,975 OFF!!

KOT Auto Group

6800 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250 390-3030

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
856KM
VIN 1C4RJYB69P8875139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P/C
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # P8875139-demo
  • Mileage 856 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is proudly offered by Woodgrove Chrysler Want more room? Want more style? This Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is the vehicle for you. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe that you won't find in your average vehicle. No matter the terrain or weather


you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling


this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality


http://www.woodgrovechrysler.com/used/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee_4xe-2023-id11297401.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

reliability
and Character.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250 390-3030

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

KOT Auto Group

250 390-3030

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee