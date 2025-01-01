Menu
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude Year: 2024 Model: Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude Exterior Color: Grey Mileage: 37 km Features: Engine: Equipped with a powerful and efficient engine providing excellent performance both on and off the road. Transmission: Automatic transmission for smooth and convenient driving experience. Drivetrain: Four-wheel drive (4WD) configuration offering superior traction and control in various driving conditions. Exterior: The Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude features a sleek and modern exterior design with bold lines and aggressive styling cues. Interior: Inside, the Grand Cherokee Altitude offers a spacious and luxurious cabin with premium materials and modern amenities. Features may include leather upholstery, power-adjustable seats, touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and more. Cargo Space: The Grand Cherokee Altitude typically provides ample cargo space in its rear cargo area making it practical for transporting groceries, luggage, and other items. Technology: Equipped with advanced technology features such as a digital instrument cluster. Safety: Standard safety features may include multiple airbags. Convenience: Depending on the specific trim level and options, the Grand Cherokee Altitude may offer convenient features such as keyless entry, and more. Off-road Capability: With its rugged construction and advanced 4WD system, the Grand Cherokee Altitude is capable of tackling challenging off-road trails with ease. The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude is a versatile and capable SUV that offers a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and technology. Whether you're tackling rough terrain or cruising through the city, the Grand Cherokee Altitude is designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience for all passengers. Contact our team at (250) 390-3030 or stop by Woodgrove Chrysler today! We are open from 8:30AM to 6PM Monday to Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? There are plenty! Our experienced team, impressive inventory, feature-filled facility, and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Stock # RC141321 *VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST or Admin Fee and Road Hazard Warranty. If vehicle is C.P.O elected an addition charge may apply. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices, kilometers, options, and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information, questions, or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Woodgrove Chrysler.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

87 KM

Details Description Features

$57,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude DEMO!!! $8,555 OFF!! MASSIVE DISCOUNT!!!

Watch This Vehicle
12390504

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude DEMO!!! $8,555 OFF!! MASSIVE DISCOUNT!!!

Location

KOT Auto Group

6800 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250 390-3030

$57,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87KM
VIN 1C4RJHAG7RC141321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic Clear Coa
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # RC141321-demo
  • Mileage 87 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude Year: 2024 Model: Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude Exterior Color: Grey Mileage: 37 km Features: Engine: Equipped with a powerful and efficient engine


providing excellent performance both on and off the road. Transmission: Automatic transmission for smooth and convenient driving experience. Drivetrain: Four-wheel drive (4WD) configuration


offering superior traction and control in various driving conditions. Exterior: The Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude features a sleek and modern exterior design


the Grand Cherokee Altitude offers a spacious and luxurious cabin with premium materials and modern amenities. Features may include leather upholstery


and more. Cargo Space: The Grand Cherokee Altitude typically provides ample cargo space in its rear cargo area


and other items. Technology: Equipped with advanced technology features such as a digital instrument cluster


the Grand Cherokee Altitude is capable of tackling challenging off-road trails with ease. The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude is a versatile and capable SUV that offers a perfect blend of performance


the Grand Cherokee Altitude is designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience for all passengers. Contact our team at (250) 390-3030 or stop by Woodgrove Chrysler today! We are open from 8:30AM to 6PM


and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Stock # RC141321 *VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST


or Admin Fee and Road Hazard Warranty. If vehicle is C.P.O elected an addition charge may apply. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices


http://www.woodgrovechrysler.com/used/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2024-id10532096.html

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push-Button Start

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Emergency Braking

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual-zone automatic climate control

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Additional Features

Luxury
BLIND-SPOT MONITORING
Lane-keeping assist
TIRE TAX
Luggage
power-adjustable seats
smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)
Monday to Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? There are plenty! Our experienced team
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
kilometers
options
and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information
questions
or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Woodgrove Chrysler.
with bold lines and aggressive styling cues. Interior: Inside
touchscreen infotainment system with navigation
and more. Safety: Standard safety features may include multiple airbags
and more. Convenience: Depending on the specific trim level and options
the Grand Cherokee Altitude may offer convenient features such as keyless entry
making it practical for transporting groceries
and more. Off-road Capability: With its rugged construction and advanced 4WD system
and technology. Whether you're tackling rough terrain or cruising through the city

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

$57,850

+ taxes & licensing

KOT Auto Group

250 390-3030

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee