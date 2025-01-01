Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude Year: 2024 Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee Altitude Exterior Color: Grey Mileage: 6 km Features: Engine: Equipped with a powerful engine</p> <p> delivering strong performance and capability. Transmission: Automatic transmission for smooth and seamless gear shifts. Drivetrain: Available in rear-wheel drive (RWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) configurations</p> <p> providing versatility for various driving conditions. Exterior: The Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude boasts a sleek and athletic exterior design</p> <p> the Altitude trim offers a refined and comfortable cabin with seating for up to five passengers. Features may include premium cloth or leather upholstery</p> <p> making it suitable for daily driving and outdoor adventures. Safety: Standard safety features may include multiple airbags</p> <p> the Grand Cherokee Altitude is ready to tackle any adventure with confidence. Contact our team at (250) 390-3030 or stop by Woodgrove Chrysler today! We are open from 8:30AM to 6PM</p> <p> and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Stock # RC141316 *VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST</p> <p> or Admin Fee and Road Hazard Warranty. If vehicle is C.P.O elected an addition charge may apply. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices</p> <a href=http://www.woodgrovechrysler.com/used/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2024-id10588299.html>http://www.woodgrovechrysler.com/used/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2024-id10588299.html</a>

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

9,602 KM

Details Description Features

$59,044

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

DEMO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS!! $6,561 OFF!!

Watch This Vehicle
12390528

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

DEMO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS!! $6,561 OFF!!

Location

KOT Auto Group

6800 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

250 390-3030

  1. 12390528
  2. 12390528
  3. 12390528
  4. 12390528
  5. 12390528
  6. 12390528
  7. 12390528
  8. 12390528
  9. 12390528
  10. 12390528
  11. 12390528
  12. 12390528
  13. 12390528
  14. 12390528
  15. 12390528
  16. 12390528
  17. 12390528
  18. 12390528
  19. 12390528
  20. 12390528
  21. 12390528
  22. 12390528
  23. 12390528
  24. 12390528
  25. 12390528
Contact Seller

$59,044

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,602KM
VIN 1C4RJHAG3RC141316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic Clear Coa
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # RC141316-demo
  • Mileage 9,602 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude Year: 2024 Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee Altitude Exterior Color: Grey Mileage: 6 km Features: Engine: Equipped with a powerful engine


delivering strong performance and capability. Transmission: Automatic transmission for smooth and seamless gear shifts. Drivetrain: Available in rear-wheel drive (RWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) configurations


providing versatility for various driving conditions. Exterior: The Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude boasts a sleek and athletic exterior design


the Altitude trim offers a refined and comfortable cabin with seating for up to five passengers. Features may include premium cloth or leather upholstery


making it suitable for daily driving and outdoor adventures. Safety: Standard safety features may include multiple airbags


the Grand Cherokee Altitude is ready to tackle any adventure with confidence. Contact our team at (250) 390-3030 or stop by Woodgrove Chrysler today! We are open from 8:30AM to 6PM


and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Stock # RC141316 *VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST


or Admin Fee and Road Hazard Warranty. If vehicle is C.P.O elected an addition charge may apply. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices


http://www.woodgrovechrysler.com/used/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2024-id10588299.html

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push-Button Start

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Emergency Braking

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual-zone automatic climate control

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Additional Features

PERFORMANCE
BLIND-SPOT MONITORING
Power-Folding Mirrors
TIRE TAX
Luggage
and advanced features
comfortable interior
power-adjustable seats
making it practical for carrying groceries
featuring bold lines
sports equipment
Monday to Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? There are plenty! Our experienced team
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
kilometers
options
and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information
questions
or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Woodgrove Chrysler.
and more. Convenience: Depending on the specific trim level and options
the Grand Cherokee Altitude may offer convenient features such as keyless entry
blacked-out accents
and distinctive styling elements
all enhanced by the Grey color. Interior: Inside
touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)
and more. Performance: With its capable engine and rugged construction
the Grand Cherokee Altitude delivers impressive performance both on and off the road
and more. Cargo Space: The Grand Cherokee provides ample cargo space in its rear cargo area
and more. The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude in Grey offers a compelling combination of style
and capability. With its rugged exterior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KOT Auto Group

Used 2015 Buick Verano SEDAN, ONE OWNER, LEATHER SEATS, BEAUTY UNIT for sale in Penticton, BC
2015 Buick Verano SEDAN, ONE OWNER, LEATHER SEATS, BEAUTY UNIT 83,902 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Charger GT, ALPINE SOUND, NAV, SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, SAFETY GALORE PACKED IN MUSCLE for sale in Nanaimo, BC
2023 Dodge Charger GT, ALPINE SOUND, NAV, SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, SAFETY GALORE PACKED IN MUSCLE 23,457 KM $43,795 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Challenger Challenger Demon 170!!! 1025 HP ONE OF A KIND!!! for sale in Nanaimo, BC
2023 Dodge Challenger Challenger Demon 170!!! 1025 HP ONE OF A KIND!!! 8 KM $395,877 + tax & lic

Email KOT Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Woodgrove Chrysler

6800 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3

Call Dealer

250 390-XXXX

(click to show)

250 390-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,044

+ taxes & licensing

KOT Auto Group

250 390-3030

Contact Seller
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee