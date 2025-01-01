$59,044+ tax & licensing
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
DEMO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS!! $6,561 OFF!!
Location
KOT Auto Group
6800 Island Hwy N, Nanaimo, BC V9V 1A3
250 390-3030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic Clear Coa
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Stock # RC141316-demo
- Mileage 9,602 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude Year: 2024 Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee Altitude Exterior Color: Grey Mileage: 6 km Features: Engine: Equipped with a powerful engine
delivering strong performance and capability. Transmission: Automatic transmission for smooth and seamless gear shifts. Drivetrain: Available in rear-wheel drive (RWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) configurations
providing versatility for various driving conditions. Exterior: The Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude boasts a sleek and athletic exterior design
the Altitude trim offers a refined and comfortable cabin with seating for up to five passengers. Features may include premium cloth or leather upholstery
making it suitable for daily driving and outdoor adventures. Safety: Standard safety features may include multiple airbags
the Grand Cherokee Altitude is ready to tackle any adventure with confidence. Contact our team at (250) 390-3030 or stop by Woodgrove Chrysler today! We are open from 8:30AM to 6PM
and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Stock # RC141316 *VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST
or Admin Fee and Road Hazard Warranty. If vehicle is C.P.O elected an addition charge may apply. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices
http://www.woodgrovechrysler.com/used/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2024-id10588299.html
Vehicle Features
