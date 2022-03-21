2003 Honda Civic

$6,800 + taxes & licensing 2 2 7 , 8 2 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8707079

8707079 Stock #: 394433

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 394433

Mileage 227,829 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Security Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

