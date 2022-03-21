$6,800+ tax & licensing
2003 Honda Civic
Sdn LX
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
227,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 227,829 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact, 4dr Sdn LX Auto, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.7L/102
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5