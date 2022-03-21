Menu
2003 Honda Civic

227,829 KM

Details Description Features

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2003 Honda Civic

2003 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

2003 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

227,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8707079
  Stock #: 394433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 394433
  • Mileage 227,829 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 4dr Sdn LX Auto, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.7L/102

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

