2005 Chrysler 300
2005 Chrysler 300
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
Used
217,025KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 563511
- Mileage 217,025 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact, 4dr Sdn 300 RWD, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.5L/214
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
High Output
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2005 Chrysler 300