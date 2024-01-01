Menu
Compact, 4dr Sdn 300 RWD, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.5L/214

2005 Chrysler 300

217,025 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2005 Chrysler 300

300

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

Used
217,025KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 563511
  • Mileage 217,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 4dr Sdn 300 RWD, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.5L/214

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

High Output

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

