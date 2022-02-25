$20,800+ tax & licensing
$20,800
+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2008 Toyota Tacoma
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
69,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8341206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 894515
- Mileage 69,251 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD Access Cab I4 Auto, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas I4 2.7L/164
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Conventional Spare Tire
