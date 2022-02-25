Menu
2008 Toyota Tacoma

69,251 KM

Details Description Features

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2008 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

69,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8341206
  Stock #: 894515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 69,251 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Access Cab I4 Auto, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas I4 2.7L/164

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

