$14,800+ tax & licensing
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2010 Ford F-150
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
209,213KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8499464
- Stock #: 012570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 209,213 KM
Vehicle Description
F150, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 4.6L/281
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5