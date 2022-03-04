Menu
2010 Ford F-150

209,213 KM

Details Description Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

209,213KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8499464
  • Stock #: 012570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 209,213 KM

Vehicle Description

F150, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 4.6L/281

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

