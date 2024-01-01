Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle comes with our Buy With Confidence program. This includes a 30 day/2,000Km exchange policy, No charge 6 month warranty (only applicable if factory powertrain warranty has expired), Complete safety and mechanical inspection, as well as Carproof Report and full vehicle disclosure!We have competitive finance rates and a great sales team to facilitate your next vehicle purchase.Come to Key West Ford and check out the biggest selection on new and used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. We are the #1 Volume Dealer in BC, and have been voted as the #1 Dealer for Customer Experience on DealerRater. Call or email us today to book a test drive. Price does not include $699 Dealer Documentation Fee, levys, and applicable taxes.Dealer #7485

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

138,160 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

Hybrid 4x4 Crew Cab 143.5wb

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

Hybrid 4x4 Crew Cab 143.5wb

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,160KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 176766
  • Mileage 138,160 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle comes with our "Buy With Confidence" program. This includes a 30 day/2,000Km exchange policy, No charge 6 month warranty (only applicable if factory powertrain warranty has expired), Complete safety and mechanical inspection, as well as Carproof Report and full vehicle disclosure!We have competitive finance rates and a great sales team to facilitate your next vehicle purchase.Come to Key West Ford and check out the biggest selection on new and used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. We are the #1 Volume Dealer in BC, and have been voted as the #1 Dealer for Customer Experience on DealerRater. Call or email us today to book a test drive. Price does not include $699 Dealer Documentation Fee, levys, and applicable taxes.Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2022 Ford Escape Titanium Plug-In Hybrid for sale in New Westminster, BC
2022 Ford Escape Titanium Plug-In Hybrid 45,266 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat for sale in New Westminster, BC
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat 106,000 KM $75,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in New Westminster, BC
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 78,898 KM $49,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-7832

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 1500