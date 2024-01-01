$19,995+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
Hybrid 4x4 Crew Cab 143.5wb
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 176766
- Mileage 138,160 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle comes with our "Buy With Confidence" program. This includes a 30 day/2,000Km exchange policy, No charge 6 month warranty (only applicable if factory powertrain warranty has expired), Complete safety and mechanical inspection, as well as Carproof Report and full vehicle disclosure!We have competitive finance rates and a great sales team to facilitate your next vehicle purchase.Come to Key West Ford and check out the biggest selection on new and used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. We are the #1 Volume Dealer in BC, and have been voted as the #1 Dealer for Customer Experience on DealerRater. Call or email us today to book a test drive. Price does not include $699 Dealer Documentation Fee, levys, and applicable taxes.Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
