2012 Dodge Journey

136,598 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2012 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

136,598KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9451984
  • Stock #: 255534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 136,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Purpose, FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.4L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Front/rear floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
22F CANADA VALUE PKG CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L engine 4-speed auto trans
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: leather-wrapped shift knob leather-wrapped steering wheel auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat auto temp air conditioning w/3-zone control easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater
P225/70R16 ALL-SEASON TIRES (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

