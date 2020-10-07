Top features include GL Model with all wheel drive, 2.4L with 176 H.P. and 6 speed automatic, bluetooth, air conditioning, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, fog lamps, alloy wheels, autonomous transmission and heated leather seats.
This 2012 Hyundai Tucson comes with a remote and owner\'s manual.
SO DON T WAIT TO COME ON INTO WESTMINSTER TOYOTA TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE TODAY.
Westminster Toyota offers premium selection of both new and used vehicles. Come for a test drive today!
Price does not include $495 administration fee.
Dealer #8531
Vehicle Features
Radio Satellite
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares antibrouillard
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Transmission Automatique
Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Lecteur MP3
Prise Auxiliaire
Radio avec lecteur CD
Air climatisé
Lampes de lecture arrière
Transmission intégrale
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Prise de courant
Banquette arrière divisée
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Système anti-vol
Coussin gonflable côté passager
Freins assistés
Pneu de secours
Verrous pour enfants
Radio AM / FM
Bluetooth intégré
Coussins gonflables - Détecteur de passager
Ensemble d'éclairage de commodité
Miroir vanité illuminé côté conducteur
Miroir vanité illuminé côté passager
