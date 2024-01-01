Menu
Special Purpose, FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.4L/144

2013 Dodge Journey

61,440 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2013 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,440KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB0DT675215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 61,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Purpose, FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.4L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
22F CANADA VALUE PKG CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L engine 4-speed auto trans
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat air cond w/3-zone control easy entry seat system rear air cond w/heater
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: leather-wrapped shift knob leather-wrapped steering wheel auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT
COPPER PEARL

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2013 Dodge Journey