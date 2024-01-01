$12,995+ tax & licensing

2013 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
2013 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,440KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB0DT675215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 61,440 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Purpose, FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.4L/144
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)
22F CANADA VALUE PKG CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L engine 4-speed auto trans
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat air cond w/3-zone control easy entry seat system rear air cond w/heater
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: leather-wrapped shift knob leather-wrapped steering wheel auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT
COPPER PEARL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
2013 Dodge Journey