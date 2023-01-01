Menu
2WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4dr Limited FWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas V6 3.5L/213

2013 Ford Edge

139,714 KM

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge

Limited

Limited

Limited

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

139,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 317263
  • Mileage 139,714 KM

2WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4dr Limited FWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas V6 3.5L/213

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

2013 Ford Edge