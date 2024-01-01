Menu
Account
Sign In
SILVERADO K1500 LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 4.3L/262

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

156,465 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,465KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 436153
  • Mileage 156,465 KM

Vehicle Description

SILVERADO K1500 LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 4.3L/262

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE 4.3L V6 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS for sale in New Westminster, BC
2022 Mazda CX-30 GS 58,493 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in New Westminster, BC
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 165,500 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring Sunroof Nav Cam Heated Seats for sale in New Westminster, BC
2019 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring Sunroof Nav Cam Heated Seats 102,518 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-7832

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500