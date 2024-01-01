Menu
This vehicle comes with our Buy With Confidence program. This includes a 30 day/2,000Km exchange policy, No charge 6 month warranty (only applicable if factory powertrain warranty has expired), Complete safety and mechanical inspection, as well as Carproof Report and full vehicle disclosure!We have competitive finance rates and a great sales team to facilitate your next vehicle purchase.Come to Key West Ford and check out the biggest selection on new and used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. We are the #1 Volume Dealer in BC, and have been voted as the #1 Dealer for Customer Experience on DealerRater. Call or email us today to book a test drive. Price does not include $699 Dealer Documentation Fee, levys, and applicable taxes.Dealer #7485

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

75,245 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,245KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 533062
  • Mileage 75,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Chevrolet Colorado