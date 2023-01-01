$21,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Key West Ford
604-239-7832
2015 Ford Escape
2015 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10051062
- Stock #: 515303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 515303
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr SE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Key West Ford
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5