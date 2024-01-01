Menu
4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost

2015 Ford F-150

165,500 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150

XLT

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 514820
  • Mileage 165,500 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

