2015 Kia Forte

76,018 KM

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

76,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 523566
  • Mileage 76,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn Auto LX, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

