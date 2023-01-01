$14,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
LX
2015 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
76,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 523566
- Mileage 76,018 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn Auto LX, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Kia Forte