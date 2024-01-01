$12,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Altima
2015 Nissan Altima
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-239-7832
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,046KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP6FN336813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 594836
- Mileage 150,046 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, ALTIMA 2.5/S/SV/SL, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
