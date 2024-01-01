Menu
Account
Sign In
Midsize Cars, ALTIMA 2.5/S/SV/SL, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2015 Nissan Altima

150,046 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Altima

Watch This Vehicle
12020719

2015 Nissan Altima

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,046KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP6FN336813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 594836
  • Mileage 150,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, ALTIMA 2.5/S/SV/SL, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition 20,154 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Diesel Sunroof Leather Cam for sale in New Westminster, BC
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Diesel Sunroof Leather Cam 74,521 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible Black Accent Pkg Leather for sale in New Westminster, BC
2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible Black Accent Pkg Leather 4,621 KM $42,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-7832

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima