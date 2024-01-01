Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr SE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2016 Ford Escape

112,840 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-239-7832

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,840KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 613063
  • Mileage 112,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr SE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Key West Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 Limited for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Ford F-150 Limited 19,232 KM $88,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON 4X4 for sale in New Westminster, BC
2023 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON 4X4 17,120 KM $57,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab 145wb Special Edition Pkg Max Tow Pkg Sport Pkg for sale in New Westminster, BC
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab 145wb Special Edition Pkg Max Tow Pkg Sport Pkg 60,402 KM $42,995 + tax & lic

Email Key West Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-7832

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Key West Ford

604-239-7832

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape